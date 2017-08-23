Vegas: 76ers 5th Best Team In East

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eastern Conference power shift is officially underway and the Sixers are sitting in solid position.
According to BetOnline.Ag, per RJ Bell, the Sixers now have the 5th shortest odds to win the east following the Kyrie Irving trade.
The Celtics acquired Irving from the Cavs for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected first-round pick, the teams announced Tuesday night.
The Sixers are right there bunched up with the Wizards and Bucks, threatening for the third best eastern conference team, according to Vegas. There is a steep drop off from the Sixers’ odds to the Heat’s — BetOnline.Ag’s 6th best eastern conference squad.
The Sixers hope to boast a healthy roster with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, and Dario Saric to open the 2017-18 season.