Temple Student Organizes March For ‘Forgotten Women’

By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Temple University sophomore is organizing a march at City Hall on Friday. Her goal is to fill what she perceives as a gap in education.

India Fenner went to high school in South Philadelphia. While there she says she learned little about the history of black women beyond Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman.

“Black women were being erased in history, which was what I was noticing,” she said.

Fenner became part of the problem, fighting and insulting other black women, and then noticed the hate was much deeper.

“I’ve seen the Amber Rose talk about Philly girls are not beautiful; I just seen the disrespect against black women get worse and worse everyday.”

Now a student at Temple, Fenner says she wants to be part of the solution, so she organized a march from City Hall to Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Friday. Her goal is to create a something positive.

“An uplifting march, a celebration march, more so than asking for anything,” Fenner said.

The march kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

