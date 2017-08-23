NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Make Arrest After Swastikas Found In Coatesville; Suspect Wanted In Delaware

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for spray-painting graffiti including swastikas and racial epithets in several places near Philadelphia.

Authorities in Coatesville said the vandalism early Tuesday damaged the outside of a convenience store, a Mercedes Benz and a garage door.

Credit: JANINE HUMPHREY

Officials said the person responsible then apparently went into neighboring Valley Township and left similar graffiti on street signs and the roadway.

On Wednesday night arrested George Rissell, 24, of Coatesville.

Rissell is accused of vandalizing a total of five locations within the city, and three outside of the city in Valley Township that were discovered with the cooperation of the Valley Township Police Department.

He is facing multiple counts of ethnic intimidation and criminal mischief.

Cpl. Shawn Dowds of the Coatesville police force called it “shocking” and said “That’s never happened here before.”

In Delaware, police say a swastika and several racial epithets were found spray-painted on a car in the 600 block of Bayard Ave.

No arrests have been in connection with this incident.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

 

