Police: 14-Year-Old Girl Hit By Car While She Was Face Timing On Phone

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Abington say a teenage girl was hit by a car while she was Face Timing on her phone on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the 14-year-old girl was struck by the car on the 900 block of Highland Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

Witnesses tell police the girl was Face Timing on her phone and walked into the street directly into the path of the car.

Police say the driver, who was traveling south on Highland Avenue, could not avoid the girl and immediately stopped to help.

The girl was transported to Abington Memorial Hospital.

Her condition is not known at this time.

