Move-In Day For Thousands Of Freshmen Students At Temple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for college freshmen to embark on a new life journey. In North Philadelphia on Wednesday, more than 6,000 students were moving into dorms and apartments on Temple University’s main campus.
The staggered move in dates have eliminated some of the havoc experienced years ago. Outside Morgan Hall there were no long lines for the elevator and parents were smiling rather than looking stressed out.
“It’s beautiful, it’s ridiculous. The views, everything.”
“It’s nice and clean and bright. I think she’ll be happy here.”
There are 5,100 freshmen enrolled this year from 45 states and 60 countries. 102 of them are named Matthew, the most common first name in the class. I assume there’s just one Kasta Pahides.
“I’m so excited. It’s awesome,” Pahides said. “It’s kind of overwhelming at first because it’s a new experience.”
The creature comforts in dorm rooms have changed over time from lava lamps to bluetooth speakers. But no matter the generation, some things are simply timeless.
“A fluffy blanket, slippers.”
“I brought an Animal House poster.”