Police: Man Charged For Smoking Marijuana Next To Cop’s Car

CLEONA, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man was charged with drug possession for smoking a marijuana pipe in his car — while it was stopped at an intersection next to an officer in an unmarked car.
Twenty-year-old Omar Uscocovich was arrested Monday by police in Cleona, a tiny borough in Lebanon County. He’s from Lancaster.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for the defendant, who’s charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
One Comment
Just like 21 jump street, BUSTED!