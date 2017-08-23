Renovations At Love Park On Track For November 2017 Opening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Looks like you’ll finally be able to feel the “love” in Philadelphia come November!
The city’s Parks and Recreation department says renovations at Love Park are on track.
The new Love Park is set to open in November. Parks and Recreation officials told Eyewitness News back in May that crews found a ventilation system and piping during digging.
That set the project back by at least six months.
The Parks and Recreation commissioner said back then that she was confident the park would be open by Thanksgiving.