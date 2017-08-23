Hundreds Lose Power As Storms Roll Through Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some people waking up in the dark Wednesday morning, as Tuesday night’s storms knocked out power throughout the area.
PECO’s online outage map is reporting a total of about 1,000 customers without service as of 6 a.m. The majority of those outages are in Delaware County, and are expected to be taken care of by noon Wednesday.
Atlantic City Electric is reporting just some scattered outages in South Jersey. They expect service to be restored within the next few hours.
And PSE&G says a few hundred customers in South Jersey are without power, the majority in Burlington County. They expect all service to be restored by this afternoon.