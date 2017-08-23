David Creato Jr. Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Death Of 3-Year-Old Son

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden County father accused of killing his 3-year-old son has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
David Creato Jr. pleaded guilty to a single charge of manslaughter Wednesday morning.
Creato is accused of killing his 3-year-old son Brendan back in 2015.
In May, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the murder trial, ending in a mistrial.
Prosecutors argued that Creato killed Brendan in part because his girlfriend didn’t like being around the boy.
According to CBS3, Creato will do 10 years in jail and will be eligible for parole in eight-and-a-half years.
Creato has been in jail since January 2016.
His sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 29.