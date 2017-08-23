Colin Cowherd Goes After 76ers Fans On Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Celtics and Cavaliers announced a mega trade on Tuesday night, which sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected first-round pick.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd immediately took to Twitter, as did most in the sports media. Cowherd immediately declared the Celtics eastern conference champs for the next six years — something Sixers fans took exception to. And they let Cowherd know.

Lebronzo. That's actually the deal getting finalized today. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 22, 2017

A Celtics, Lakers, Warriors dominated NBA will be so much fun in one year from today. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 23, 2017

Early congrats to the Celtics for winning the 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022,2023 Eastern Conference Championship. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 23, 2017

Cowherd then tweeted this bomb, directed to Philly fans.

Sixer fans—get off Twitter. Call it a night. You're not even a F'ing playoff team in the EAST yet and u think you're in Celts class now? — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 23, 2017

Following the trade, BetOnline.Ag listed the Sixers with the 5th shortest odds to win the eastern conference, just behind the Wizards and Bucks.