Colin Cowherd Goes After 76ers Fans On Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Celtics and Cavaliers announced a mega trade on Tuesday night, which sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected first-round pick.
FS1’s Colin Cowherd immediately took to Twitter, as did most in the sports media. Cowherd immediately declared the Celtics eastern conference champs for the next six years — something Sixers fans took exception to. And they let Cowherd know.
Cowherd then tweeted this bomb, directed to Philly fans.
Following the trade, BetOnline.Ag listed the Sixers with the 5th shortest odds to win the eastern conference, just behind the Wizards and Bucks.