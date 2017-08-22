Police: Woman’s Tinder Date Steals Dog From Home She Was House-Sitting

LEONIA, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Leonia are searching for a dog that was stolen from a woman after she met a man on Tinder.
Police say an 18-year-old woman was house-sitting for a resident on Sunday when she used the Tinder dating app and met a man online.
Police say the woman invited the man over, and when he arrived, he was accompanied by another man.
According to police, when one of the men was distracting the house-sitter, the other was alone in the house. Shortly after they left, the 18-year-old noticed that the family dog, a 2-year-old white female Maltese named Maggie, was missing.
Police say the two men also stole a laptop and an Amazon package.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please call police at 201-944-0800 or email tips@leoniapd.org.