Report: Phillies To Sign Former All-Star Pitcher Henderson Álvarez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are reportedly signing 27-year-old Venezuelan pitcher Henderson Alvarez, according to Jon Heyman. The deal is reportedly a minor-league deal worth $750,000 if he’s called up.
Alvarez was a MLB all-star in 2014 with the Miami Marlins. He spent his first two seasons in 2011-2012 with the Toronto Blue Jays, before joining the Marlins in 2013.
In September of 2016, Alvarez underwent shoulder surgery and was outrighted to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds on October 7th, 2016. Álvarez signed with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on July 14th.