DEVELOPING: NTSB Investigating After Dozens Injured When SEPTA Train Crashes At 69th Street Terminal

Report: Phillies To Sign Former All-Star Pitcher Henderson Álvarez

Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are reportedly signing 27-year-old Venezuelan pitcher Henderson Alvarez, according to Jon Heyman. The deal is reportedly a minor-league deal worth $750,000 if he’s called up.

Alvarez was a MLB all-star in 2014 with the Miami Marlins. He spent his first two seasons in 2011-2012 with the Toronto Blue Jays, before joining the Marlins in 2013.

In September of 2016, Alvarez underwent shoulder surgery and was outrighted to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds on October 7th, 2016. Álvarez signed with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on July 14th. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch