BREAKING: SEPTA: 42 Injured After Train Crashes At 69th Street Terminal

Heat And Humidity Rising In Parts Of New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Parts of New Jersey are facing hazy, hot and humid conditions.

The National Weather Service has posted a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon for Middlesex, Mercer, Gloucester, Camden, northwest Burlington, eastern Passaic, Hudson, eastern Bergen, Essex and Union counties.

Forecasters say the heat and humidity will combine to make it feel like it’s more than 100 degrees (38 C).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch