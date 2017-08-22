Heat And Humidity Rising In Parts Of New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Parts of New Jersey are facing hazy, hot and humid conditions.
The National Weather Service has posted a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon for Middlesex, Mercer, Gloucester, Camden, northwest Burlington, eastern Passaic, Hudson, eastern Bergen, Essex and Union counties.
Forecasters say the heat and humidity will combine to make it feel like it’s more than 100 degrees (38 C).
