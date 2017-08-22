Suspect Wanted In Deadly Haverford Township Shooting Arrested In Georgia

DEVELOPING: NTSB Investigating After Dozens Injured When SEPTA Train Crashes At 69th Street Terminal

Filed Under: Derrick Rollins, U.S. Marshals Office

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS) — A suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Haverford Township has been caught in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals Office in Pennsylvania said Tuesday that 24-year-old Derrick Rollins was taken into custody in Decatur, Georgia.

The Marshals Office says that Haverford and Philadelphia police developed information that Rollins fled to Decatur.

Marshals served a search warrant at an apartment complex. Rollins initially tried to flee but then ran back into the apartment where he was apprehended without incident.

Rollins is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old John Lee last month near Haverford Road in Delaware County.

He is also linked to another random attack in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.

Rollins is currently in DeKalb County Jail.

