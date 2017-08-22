Cosby’s New Legal Team Seek Retrial Delay, Want Jury Seated From Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby’s new lawyers are asking the judge that the jury for the sex assault retrial be seated from Montgomery County.
They are also seeking a delay in the Nov. 6 trial date.
The 80-year-old comedian’s new legal team that includes Tom Mesereau, the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson’s molestation case, made the requests during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday at the Montgomery County Courthouse.
Cosby’s former lawyers, Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa, formally withdrew from the case.
Cosby is being retried on charges that he assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual. The trial is scheduled for November.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)