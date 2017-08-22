BREAKING: SEPTA: 42 Injured After Train Crashes At 69th Street Terminal

Ben Simmons Scores 34 Points In Melbourne Game

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons returned to his hometown Melbourne, Australia and put on a show in a local basketball league.

Simmons, the Sixers’ 2016 No. 1 overall pick, dropped 34 points en route to a 20-point win as the crowd watched in amazement.

“He didn’t try until the last quarter and then scored like 15 in a row and dunked on two blokes,” a spectator told the Herald Sun via DailyMail.com. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Imagine rocking up to a game and seeing an NBA player on the other end.”

Simmons, 21, missed his entire first NBA season with a foot injury. He is expected to make his NBA debut this October.

