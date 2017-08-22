Army Col. Schlichter On Afghanistan: If You’re Going To Fight, Win

Philadelphia (CBS) – “If you are going to fight a war, win the damn war. If it isn’t worth winning don’t fight it.” An honest sentiment from Townhall.com columnist and Army Col. Kurt Schlichter.

Schlichter spoke with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about President Donald Trump’s strategy to Afghanistan. Schlichter says he prefers to have a plan, as there is a distaste for endless wars that the country refuses to win.

“We go in and we get into these wars and we are unwilling to do what it takes to win them. And yet, some of these wars are necessary. The war in Afghanistan was absolutely necessary, but after sixteen years I think people are justified, especially when guys keep coming home in body bags, to say, what the hell is going on.”

Schlichter says wars can be won as it’s not a problem of power, it’s a problem of willpower.

“One of the problems with the military culture right now, of which I was part, so I recognize it, is that they are very tied up in the whole nation building, tight rules of engagement, runaway from any controversy kind of mindset. And they’ve gotten away from the really important mindset which is finding the enemy, killing him, and letting everybody know you killed him.”

Over the weekend, the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore collided. Some remains from 10 missing sailors were found in the ship’s hull Tuesday. The collision is the second involving a U.S. warship this summer. Now, the Navy is temporarily suspending all warship operations worldwide. Schlichter says he doesn’t know the exact cause, but suspects that much of it is a military culture that is not focused on achievement and success.

“The Navy had a uniquely incompetent leader, Ray Mabus. He was more concerned with imposing the kind of faculty lounge nonsense that former President Obama supported than doing what the Navy is supposed to do, which is finding, engaging and destroying the enemy on the seas.”