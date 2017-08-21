Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy Restructuring Church Operations In Philly  

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Buildings and the cost to maintain them prompted the leader of the Ukrainian catholic church in Philadelphia to take steps to begin a restructuring of church operations.

Metropolitan Archbishop Stefan Soroka, who leads the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy – or diocese – says it became clear in the last several months that the church has too many buildings and needs to better manage its resources.

So, leading by example, Soroka says he ordered the move of the chancery building on North Franklin Street, and the cathedral rectory to space across the street next to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

“This building the chancery moved in was a school before. Well, the school’s been closed for 30 years already. And, so we kind of used it for a retreat center, for a museum, different things, but is that the best use for it,” said Soroka.

The rectory now occupies a former monastery here.

Soroka says he’s also directing pastors in this region to re-evaluate their building needs and recommend consolidation steps.

As to the vacated buildings, Soroka says he’s in active negotiations with potential tenants to lease them.