ECLIPSEFEST: Complete Eclipse Coverage | Watch Live  | Views Across The Country 

Police: Man Kills Woman, Shoots Himself In Front Of Funeral Home

Filed Under: Nether Providence Police

NETHER PROVIDENCE, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a man shot and killed a woman and then shot himself in front of a funeral home in Delaware County on Monday afternoon.

Woman Stuck In Swimming Pool Turns To Facebook For Help

According to police, a man and woman pulled up to a funeral home on South Providence and Chester Roads in Nether Providence around 1:15 p.m.

Police say the woman got out of the car and started running when the man shot her in the chest.

The woman died at the scene.

Police say the man then shot himself. He is currently in critical condition at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Police: Man Dressed As Woman Attempted To Abduct 13-Year-Old Boy 

Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch