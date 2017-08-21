Police: Man Kills Woman, Shoots Himself In Front Of Funeral Home

NETHER PROVIDENCE, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a man shot and killed a woman and then shot himself in front of a funeral home in Delaware County on Monday afternoon.
According to police, a man and woman pulled up to a funeral home on South Providence and Chester Roads in Nether Providence around 1:15 p.m.
Police say the woman got out of the car and started running when the man shot her in the chest.
The woman died at the scene.
Police say the man then shot himself. He is currently in critical condition at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Police are investigating.