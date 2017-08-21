Police: Man Dressed As Woman Attempted To Abduct 13-Year-Old Boy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted abduction in South Philadelphia.
It happened near 24th Street and Snyder Avenue on Sunday around 1 p.m.
Investigators say a man in a black Ford Explorer approached a 13-year-old boy and told him to get in the car. The teen refused and the man drove away.
Police say the man was wearing a black dress, a wig and pink lipstick. The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 30 to 40.
If you have any information, call police.