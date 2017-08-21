ECLIPSEFEST: Complete Eclipse Coverage | Watch Live  | Views Across The Country 

Police: Man Dressed As Woman Attempted To Abduct 13-Year-Old Boy

Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) ––  Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted abduction in South Philadelphia.

It happened near 24th Street and Snyder Avenue on Sunday around 1 p.m.

Investigators say a man in a black Ford Explorer approached a 13-year-old boy and told him to get in the car. The teen refused and the man drove away.

Police say the man was wearing a black dress, a wig and pink lipstick. The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 30 to 40.

If you have any information, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch