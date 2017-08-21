ECLIPSEFEST: Complete Eclipse Coverage | Watch Live  | Views Across The Country 

NASA Moon Blocks NASA Sun On Twitter

Filed Under: Eclipse 2017, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA joined in on the solar eclipse festivities on Monday by throwing the sun some shade — on Twitter!

NASA’s Twitter account for the moon blocked the NASA Sun twitter account.

Well played, NASA, well played.

The eclipse began in Philadelphia at 1:22 p.m. and the peak eclipse time will be at 2:44 p.m.

The next solar eclipse to cut across the U.S. will be in the 2024, and will move near the East Coast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch