NASA Moon Blocks NASA Sun On Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA joined in on the solar eclipse festivities on Monday by throwing the sun some shade — on Twitter!
NASA’s Twitter account for the moon blocked the NASA Sun twitter account.
HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe
— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017
Well played, NASA, well played.
The eclipse began in Philadelphia at 1:22 p.m. and the peak eclipse time will be at 2:44 p.m.
The next solar eclipse to cut across the U.S. will be in the 2024, and will move near the East Coast.