ECLIPSEFEST: Complete Eclipse Coverage | Views Across The Country  | PHOTOS

Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio, Northeast Philadelphia Airp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A piece of history is taking flight in Northeast Philadelphia.

When she was 17 years old, Mae Krier worked as a Rosie The Riveter, helping build Boeing B-17 bombers during World War II.

“We were there to win the war, and that was the only purpose,” Krier said. “Our men needed the equipment and we made it for them. We made everything, and I’m so proud of the role the women played during WWII.”

Mae worked on thousands of those planes, but she never got to step foot inside one.

But on Monday that all changed. Krier, now 91 years old, got to tour a B-17 on display at the Northeast Philadelphia Airport — and taxi up and down the runway.

“I can’t tell you how thrilling it is for me,” she said.

Ron Gause is with the The Liberty Foundation, the organization responsible for bringing the B-17 to Philly. He says this upcoming weekend people can tour and fly aboard the aircraft.

“Without us doing this, there are a lot of people who would never have the opportunity to see or hear a B-17,” Gause said. “There’s one thing to look at it in a museum, there’s a different thing when you hear the engines run, you actually see it fly.”

img 3366 Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

91-year-old Mae Krier (credit: Justin Udo)

img 3380 Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

A B-17 Bomber on the runway at Northeast Philadelphia Airport.(credit: Justin Udo)

img 3364 Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

A view from inside the plane (credit: Justin Udo)

img 3362 Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

A look inside the cockpit (credit: Justin Udo)

img 3354 Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

A look inside the plane (credit: Justin Udo)

img 3347 Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

91-year-old Mae Krier with KYW’s Justin Udo. (credit: Justin Udo)

img 3343 Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

91-year-old Mae Krier (credit: Justin Udo)

img 3342 Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

91-year-old Mae Krier (credit: Justin Udo)

fullsizer Flying History Lesson Comes To Northeast Philadelphia

KYW’s Justin Udo inside the plane. (credit: Justin Udo)

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch