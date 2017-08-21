Eclipse 2017: The Country United With Sights Set On The Sky

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– It was the celestial event that left many of us marveling. From coast to coast, for about two minutes, Americans came together for one common purpose: To sneak a peek at the total solar eclipse.

“I feel like it was good for all of us to come tougher to watch the same thing, talk about the same thing,” said Jarren Abad of South Jersey.

“We could all laugh, talk about how great it was,” added Nicole Higgin-Botham of Philadelphia.

Bob Gaudette of Glenmoore told CBS3, “ You could feel the energy percolating all around.”

“It was a nice sort of break,” said Jackie Kluger of Old City.

Some say it was a well-timed “time out,” orchestrated by Mother Nature, as the moon passed between the earth and the sun.

“I feel like there’s just so much going on and a lot of us are stressed about politics or things going on in the news,” said Botham.

Despite all that divides us–be it national politics or local issues–today, we were reminded that even with darkness in our midst, the sun still shines on this land that we love.

“My hope going forward is that our country will get back to place of tranquility,” said Botham.

“To come together and think as one, come up with a common solution,” added Kluger.

“To look at each other like we’re all the same,” said Abad.