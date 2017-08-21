ECLIPSEFEST: Complete Eclipse Coverage | Watch Live  | Views Across The Country 

Pennsylvania Attorney General Issues Eclipse Glasses Warning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor wants to make sure people don’t get burned by glassed they’ve bought to view Monday’s solar eclipse.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says folks should check to make sure their glasses have filters recommended by NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which runs the nation’s space exploration program.

Shapiro says the fake glasses don’t have the NASA-recommended filters and people who try to view the eclipse using them could hurt their eyes.

The eclipse will be total in some parts of the country, on a path running from Oregon in the Northwest to the southeastern part of the country. Pennsylvanians will only see the Moon blocking about 75 percent to 80 percent of the Sun in the early afternoon.

