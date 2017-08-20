Positively Philadelphia: Opera Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you think the fun is over once summer ends there is a major event coming to Philadelphia.

“We’ll inaugurate an annual international festival in Philadelphia in mid September. We will make the city the world stage for opera. Three world premieres, 25 performances, all within 12 days. It’s like the Sundance of opera,” said David Devan, general director and president of Opera Philadelphia.

“Moments in our life that are the most joyous and when we are having the most sorrow…What do we do? We sing. I believe opera is for everybody because the beauty and the joy of song is in all of us. And we are going to have such a wide variety of opera there will be something for everyone,” said Devan.

The festival begins Sept. 14.

