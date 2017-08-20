Hoskins Homers Again, Phillies Beat Giants 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie Rhys Hoskins homered again and Pedro Florimon contributed with his bat and arm, sending the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 5-2 Sunday.

Hoskins connected for a solo drive in the ninth inning, making him the first Phillies player in at least 100 years to hit five home runs in his first 11 major league games.

Florimon had a two-run single off Hunter Strickland (2-3) to cap a three-run eighth inning that made it 4-2. Florimon also had an RBI double off starter Madison Bumgarner in the second, then made a sparkling defensive play in left field to throw out Buster Posey at the plate in the bottom half of the inning.

Adam Morgan (2-1) retired three batters to win, a day after throwing just one pitch and getting the victory.

Hector Neris pitched 1 1/3 innings for his 15th save. He struck out Pablo Sandoval with the bases loaded to end the eighth after hitting Buster Posey in the back with a pitch, then fanned Denard Span with two on in the ninth to end it.

The Phillies won the season series against the Giants for the first time since 2011.

Bumgarner allowed one run and four hits in six innings. He stayed in despite taking a sharp line drive off his left shin in the second inning by Nick Williams — earlier this month, Williams hit Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the triceps with a line drive, forcing him from the game.

The Phillies trailed 2-1 going into the eighth. Hoskins and Franco hit consecutive one-out singles before Jorge Alfaro tied it with an RBI single. After Williams singled to load the bases, Florimon slapped a 1-2 pitch into right field.

Posey had two hits and an RBI, extending his hitting streak against the Phillies to 22 games. Kelby Tomlinson scored a run and Ryder Jones doubled and scored for San Francisco.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 2B Joe Panik (concussion symptoms) continues to make steady progress and could come off the disabled list in time to join San Francisco on its upcoming road trip that begins Friday in Arizona.

UP NEXT

Phillies: The team gets an off day before hosting Miami in a doubleheader Tuesday. RHP Dan Straily (7-8, 3.80 ERA) pitches in the first game while RHP Jose Urena (11-5, 3.61 ERA) goes in the nightcap.

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (1-2, 4.91 ERA) faces Milwaukee on Monday.

____

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)