Fatal ATV Crash Leaves 2 Dead In Chester

CHESTER, PA (CBS) — Two people have died following an ATV crash in Chester, Delaware County.

Authorities say the crash took place just before 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 10th and Lamokin Streets.

Family of the victims tell CBS 3 that the two ATV operators collided into one another head on.

Officials say both victims were found dead on the scene by medics.

Delaware County Police and Fire are currently investigating.

