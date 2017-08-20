Fatal ATV Crash Leaves 2 Dead In Chester

CHESTER, PA (CBS) — Two people have died following an ATV crash in Chester, Delaware County.
Authorities say the crash took place just before 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 10th and Lamokin Streets.
Family of the victims tell CBS 3 that the two ATV operators collided into one another head on.
ALSO READ: Florida Man Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On New Jersey Turnpike
Officials say both victims were found dead on the scene by medics.
Delaware County Police and Fire are currently investigating.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop.