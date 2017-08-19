Fight Over Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Mt. Airy Far From Over

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents of East Mt. Airy came out in force last week to oppose a medical marijuana dispensary in their neighborhood. They packed a Zoning Board hearing where its permit was being challenged.
The fight is far from over.
Terra Vida had hoped to open a dispensary in an old bank building on Stenton Avenue by the end of next year. It had its city permit and won one of the first state licenses. But City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker and hundreds of her constituents oppose the location: a mostly residential area, with a family day care and school bus stops nearby.
“When we learned that our Department of Licenses and Inspections had issued this permit, we said ‘we’re going to appeal,’ we thought it was an error,” Parker told the Zoning Board.
After three hours of arguments between attorneys for residents, Terra Vida and the city, which sticks by the permit, the Board continued the matter until September.
Residents are also fighting the state license in Commonwealth Court and Councilwoman Cindy Bass has joined in, charging Terra Vida lied on its application when it said it met with her before applying.
