Camden County Program Offers Therapeutic Horseback Riding For Residents With Special Needs

By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An ongoing horse therapy program is being offered at no cost to Camden County residents with special needs.

There are four horses that are used in the therapy program at DREAM Equestrian Park in Logan Township.

Freeholder Jeffrey Nash says the program is for Camden County residents with special needs ages 5 to 55.

“It a horse therapy program that offers the use of a horse for their physical therapy,” Nash explained, “but it also offers self-confidence and other benefits that horse therapy is very well-known for.”

The Camden County Division of Programming for People with Disabilities sponsors the program.

Visit the Camden County website for more information.

