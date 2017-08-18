What Is The ‘Alt Right’? Who Are They?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The term “Alt Right” has been thrown around in recent years to describe a growing movement within right-wing politics. But after an Alt Right protest in Charlotteville turned deadly, many want to know more?
“The alt right is kind of an umbrella term for a number of typically White Men that feel extremely disenfranchised,” said Dr. Charles Gallagher, professor of sociology at La LaSalle University.
Gallagher who has studied the growing conservative group known as “the alt right,” says demographics are similar to that of the Klu Klux Klan of the 19th Century with a focus on White Nationalism and separatism.
“They hate immigrants, they hate Blacks, they hate Jews and they want them out of the country,” said Gallagher.
He believes the election of Barack Obama as President renewed the movement starting a cultural war.
“They feel that Blacks, Latinos, Asians are taking over…Whites are now the new victims,” said Gallagher.
He says they were typically members of the Republican Party which largely focused on economy, but now many in this group believe their party has abandoned them so they Elected Donald Trump to take their country back.
“It’s a politics of resentment,” said Gallagher.