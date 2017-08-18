Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Out At White House

By Kaitlan Collins, Jeremy Diamond and Elizabeth Landers

WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at the White House, CBS News confirms.

The president has privately stewed over Bannon in recent days, including Thursday night from his golf course in New Jersey. He was furious with his chief strategist after he was quoted in an interview with the American Prospect contradicting him on North Korea and asserting that he was able to make personnel changes at the State Department.

Bannon’s exit comes just seven months after Trump took office and three weeks after retired Gen. John Kelly took over as chief strategist, looking to instill order in a chaotic White House beset by internal divisions, staff infighting and a storm of controversies.

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan reports Kelly had a conversation with Bannon and “mutually agreed that today” would be the chief strategist’s last day.

WH: "John Kelly & Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service & wish him the best." pic.twitter.com/9W5QQpEpOp — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2017

Brennan also reports that Bannon’s ouster “wasn’t quite so friendly.”

"I'm told through my reporting that it wasn't quite so friendly," @margbrennan says of Steve Bannon's WH ouster https://t.co/FAzTpNV2eM pic.twitter.com/ck9ZOdYlXC — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2017

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that a Bannon friend told him that Breitbart, where Bannon was a former executive, is now “ramping up for war against Trump.”

“It’s now a Democrat White House,” the person told Sherman.

Bannon friend says Breitbart ramping up for war against Trump. "It's now a Democrat White House," source says. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 18, 2017

Bannon’s exit meant one of the White House’s most controversial staffers, the man generally perceived as the driving force behind Trump’s “nationalist” ideology, would no longer be at the center of the Trump universe.

Bannon joined Trump’s campaign last year, moving from the sidelines as one of Trump’s top cheerleaders to a position atop his campaign apparatus.

He did not travel with the president during the first week of what White House officials described as a “working vacation” at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Instead Bannon remained in Washington to work out of a temporary office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Bannon was supposed to be fired two weeks ago, a White House official told CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, but it was put off.

CNN reports the president equivocated after an initial plan was to fire Bannon and then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at same time, the official says, because Rep. Mark Meadows, the influential chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and others urged Trump to keep him on board.

The interview this week was enough for Meadows to change his view, a person close to him says.

The question now is whether Bannon will be an ally or a thorn in the side of the Trump administration outside the White House, where he is likely to return to his role as head of Breitbart, the right-wing news site he ran until he joined Trump’s campaign a year ago.

A quick and contentious tenure

Bannon’s turbulent White House tenure was marked by controversy.

In the administration, Bannon frequently butted heads with other advisers to the president, feuding with son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and other more moderate members of the president’s administration whom Bannon branded as “globalists.”

Bannon was often suspected by colleagues of badmouthing them to reporters and he rubbed colleagues the wrong way by attempting to ramrod his ideological positions.

“Steve was never a team player,” a senior administration official said.

