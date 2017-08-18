Philadelphia Students Complete Solar Energy Course

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first ever six-week course on solar energy in the Philadelphia School District wrapped up on Friday.

The “Find Your Power” program was aimed at training and energizing the next generation.

Eighteen students received training on how solar panels are made, installed, and how they work, put together by The Philadelphia Energy Authority.

“There is a lot of interest from this generation in solar energy and renewables, and the environment in general, so this was a great opportunity to take some of the skills they’ve learned in other career and technical education programs at the district and apply that to solar energy,” said Executive Director Emily Schapira.

Amir Miller, one of the graduates, explained what he liked about the course.

“Going on top of the roof, having experience being able to be on the roof and things like that. Going to the instructor’s company and seeing what he does and what everyone else does, salesmen, HR, things like that,” he said.

Schapira is hoping another solar course can be held during the school year.