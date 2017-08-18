Impact Of Cyber Attacks On Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cyber attacks are becoming much more common throughout the world and we are seeing the issues in medicine as well.

What we are learning from the cyber attacks is that people who are working in hospital settings may actually be the first to realize there is a problem.

The Wannacry cyber attack certainly had major impact throughout Europe and into the United States and the rest of the world. The problem impacted electronic systems for ordering tests, reviewing results tracking patient’s locations and typing notes about patient care.

This taught us to things.

The first is that we must listen the hospital workers who are the front lines to tell us when there is an issue, but more importantly those are working hospitals and health care settings need to make sure that they can easily move to paper records: such as paper drug, chart and notes — so that in the event of an electronic shut down patients still can get the care they need.