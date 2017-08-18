Patrons Urged To Return Counterfeit Eclipse Glasses Distributed By Delaware County Library

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As counterfeit solar eclipse glasses flood the market, one Delaware County library is informing patrons who recently picked up a pair of solar eclipse glasses there that they are not safe for use.

In a kind gesture, the library decided to purchase 30 pairs of solar eclipse glasses and hand them out for free. However, the company recently notified the library that the Abco Tech glasses purchased do not meet safety standards for watching the eclipse, even though they say distinctly on the side that they do.

The glasses were purchased through Jet.com, which refunded the library for its purchase. Similar counterfeit glasses sold online have created problems across the nation.

The library assures the public that only a small amount of glasses were distributed. Of the 30 bought to hand out to patrons, only six have not yet been returned.

While Tinicum Library is part of the Delaware County Library System, the director there says this wasn’t a system-wide purchase. Each library makes purchases based on its own budget. For example, Darby Library received solar eclipse glasses directly from NASA as part of a special program.

If you did pick up a pair of glasses manufactured by Abco Tech, you can either return them to the library or simply throw them away, as they may damage your eyes if used to watch the solar eclipse Monday.

The AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force has been compiling a list of reputable manufacturers and their authorized dealers for solar eclipse glasses. If the manufacturer is not listed, it does not mean the glasses are confirmed to be unsafe; rather the Task Force has not confirmed they are safe for use or have no knowledge of the company.