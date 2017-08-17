The Dom Giordano Show: John McBlain | August 17

August 17, 2017 1:39 PM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Dom Giordano, John McBlain, Marc Ferguson

Dom talks about Delaware County Council’s resolution sent to President Trump condemning Nazism and racist groups, the thousands that marched last night in Philadelphia for the “Philly is Charlottesville” rally, and the use of the word “attic” when addressing drug users. Councilman John McBlain of the Delaware County Council joins the program to talk about a resolution passed condemning Nazism and Racism. The creator of the “Leave the Frank Rizzo Statue at the MS Building” petition on change.org Marc Ferguson, joins the show to talk about his effort to keep Frank Rizzo’s statue up amid calls to remove it.

9:00 Delaware County Council sent President Donald Trump a resolution condemning Nazism yesterday.

9:20 Thousands marched down Broad Street for “Philly is Charlottesville” rally to condemn white supremacy.

9:45 Over 10,000 People Sign A Petition on Change.Org To Keep Frank Rizzo Statue Up.

10:00 Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Helen Ubinas writes an article titled, “#AllAddictsMatter- as long as the drug users are white”

10:20 White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, called a reporter from the American Prospect to talk about China, Korea, and enemies.

10:50 We go inside the Mind of Dom to get his opinion on a wide variety of topics.

11:00 Councilman John McBlain of the Delaware County Council joins the program to talk about a resolution passed condemning Nazism and Racism.

11:35 The creator of the “Leave the Frank Rizzo Statue at the MS Building” petition on change.org Marc Ferguson, joins the show to talk about his effort to keep Frank Rizzo’s statue up amid calls to remove it.

 

