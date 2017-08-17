Tailgating Season Has Begun For Eagles Fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ice in the cooler, charcoal in the grill, generator fired up for the outdoor TV and Eagles football, and therefore tailgate season has begun in South Philadelphia.

“I’m just ready for football season,” said Ed Callahan from Northeast Philadelphia.

Callahan first started setting up in the Wells Fargo lot with his “Eagle Mobile 2.”

“This is the best part of the season when we just start,” he said.

Callahan has been waiting months to roll out that awning, raise the flags and show of the new signatures on his RV.

For some, tailgating is a time to enjoy the company friends.

For Deshauna Purnell of Dover, this is a perfect moment for her four friends from Delaware to have a ladies road trip.

“All girls, so girlfriends hanging out, having fun, no guys, so we talk about guys,” she said before laughing.