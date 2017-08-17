Philadelphia Principals, School District Reach Tentative Agreement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Less than three weeks before the start of the new school year, Philadelphia public school principals have reached a tentative contract agreement with the School District.
This tentative agreement comes a year after members of the principals union, under their previous leadership, rejected a deal.
Robin Cooper, the new president of Teamsters Local 502 of the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators says this deal “in some ways recoups concessions” made three years ago.
“As middle management, we will always work with the School District of Philadelphia to ensure what’s best for the entire school district. At the same time, we want to ensure that our members receive cost of living increases and things of that nature,” Cooper said.
Cooper says the deal contains language dealing with working conditions in schools. A union ratification vote is set for next Thursday.
In June, the District reached a contract agreement with its largest union, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, ending a four-year stalemate.