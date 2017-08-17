PATCO Commuters Face Delays Due To Derailment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – PATCO commuters are facing delays after a piece of work equipment derailed.
The Port Authority Transit Corporation says trains in and out of Philadelphia must single track around the area and an emergency schedule is in effect Thursday.
Trains are operating in both directions as locals. Crews are working to remove the equipment and restore full service.
