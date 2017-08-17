LeSean McCoy Orders 200 Cheesesteaks, Crab Fries For Bills Teammates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia standout running back LeSean McCoy is all about the Bills these days.
Chickies and Pete’s got a call from Shady McCoy ordering 200 Cheesesteaks and Crabfries for the Bills to enjoy after the game #Eagles.
— Lesley Van Arsdall (@LesleyCBS3) August 17, 2017
Shady McCoy reportedly ran up quite the bill ordering 200 cheesesteaks and crab fries from Chickie’s & Pete’s for his now fellow Buffalo Bills teammates to enjoy after Thursday night’s preseason game versus the Eagles.
In a way, McCoy continues a short-standing tradition of former Philly players enjoying cheesesteaks from Chickie’s & Pete’s during their return to the city.
PHILLY ! I’ll be at Chickies and Petes hanging out from 7-8pm tmrw (Thursday) night … FREE CHEESESTEAKS ON YA BOY #AllLove
— Nerlens Noel (@NerlensNoel3) March 16, 2017
Nerlens Noel showed some lucky fans some love with his hearty gesture back in March.