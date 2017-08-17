LeSean McCoy Orders 200 Cheesesteaks, Crab Fries For Bills Teammates

By Lesley Van Arsdall
Filed Under: Eagles, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia standout running back LeSean McCoy is all about the Bills these days.

Shady McCoy reportedly ran up quite the bill ordering 200 cheesesteaks and crab fries from Chickie’s & Pete’s for his now fellow Buffalo Bills teammates to enjoy after Thursday night’s preseason game versus the Eagles.

Tailgating Season Has Begun For Eagles Fans

In a way, McCoy continues a short-standing tradition of former Philly players enjoying cheesesteaks from Chickie’s & Pete’s during their return to the city.

Nerlens Noel showed some lucky fans some love with his hearty gesture back in March.

More from Lesley Van Arsdall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch