Kennett Square Reaches Junior League Baseball World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The only undefeated team remaining in the United States region of the Junior League Baseball World Series is the KAU Kennett Square 13-14 year olds.
The KAU Kennett Square 13-14 year old Junior League Baseball team defeated Rutherfordton LL (North Carolina) 5-2 on Wednesday, advancing to the USA championship game on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. E.T. in Taylor, Michigan.
The Kennett Square team is coached by Matt Patterson, Sean Burns and Brian Regenye.
The tournament will run until Sunday, August 20th and the final game will be televised on ESPN. Junior League is for 13-14 year olds and is played on a full size Major League Baseball field using major league rules.
The only other undefeated team, including international clubs, is Asia-Pacific. You can see the standings here.