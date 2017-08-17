Hot New Food Options Available At The Linc This Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You might do well to have some milk on hand if you’re at Lincoln Financial Field for an Eagles game this season.

The precaution has to do with one hot ingredient that features in some new stadium food.

Ghost chili pepper puts a real kick into Slim Chicken and the Pork Belly Sandwich.

It’s part of the honey glazed bacon atop the Frosted Flakes-crusted chicken breast with Cooper Sharp cheese on a sliced apple fritter. Aramark calls it an ‘all-day brunchin’ item.

The super-spicy honey is also drizzled on the apple cider-braised pork, topped with beer cheese spread, arugula, and stuffed into a seeded roll.

Both are on the menu outside section 109.

If you want nothing to do with that kind of heat — or meat — the vegan banh mi might be right up your street.

In an almond flour wrap, there’s the cooler-by-comparison jalapeno and Sriracha Vegenaise, along with crispy marinated tofu, Napa cabbage, cucumbers, and carrots.

Aramark is selling that at sections 120 and 216 in the Linc.