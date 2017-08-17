Franklin Institute Offering Unique Eclipse Viewing Experience

By Mike Dougherty
Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You will be able to see the solar eclipse from anywhere in the region Monday afternoon, but there are few places better prepared for a watch party than the Franklin Institute.

Special telescopes, sun spires, and glasses will give sun gazers all the equipment needed to experience the partial eclipse in style.

“We will also have solar canopys that will be constructed so that you view the sun safely with your own eyes,” said Mike Maley with the Franklin Institute.

Maley says this is a rare event, but there will be a few more in the next couple of decades.

“The closest one that will be next is actually in 2024,” he said.

No matter where you watch the eclipse, Maley says it’s very important to use a filter and to never look directly at the sun with a naked eye.

