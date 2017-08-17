NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Van Plows Into Crowd Of People In Barcelona Terror Attack

August 17, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Barcelona terror attack

BARCELONA (CBS/CNN) — A van has plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, causing several injuries, in what police are calling a terror attack, CBS News reports.

The incident took place near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a Catalan police spokesman.

Officials said several people have been injured. They were unable to give a motive for the incident.

Catalan police told everyone in the vicinity of Placa de Catalunya to remain inside.

Reuters reported that local emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident. Police told people to avoid the area.

CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports that the driver of the van fled the scene. Reuters reports two armed men entered a nearby restaurant.

A witness told local media the situation was “very tense” and all surrounding shops are being evacuated. The witness said at least eight ambulances at the scene.

Emergency services say the area has been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped.

Developing story – more to come

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch