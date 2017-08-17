Police: Van Plows Into Crowd Of People In Barcelona Terror Attack

BARCELONA (CBS/CNN) — A van has plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, causing several injuries, in what police are calling a terror attack, CBS News reports.

WATCH LIVE: Police calling incident in Barcelona a terror attack; reports say armed men entered restaurant in area https://t.co/M3TaFeGwtS pic.twitter.com/DoPf4Tms5d — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 17, 2017

The incident took place near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a Catalan police spokesman.

Officials said several people have been injured. They were unable to give a motive for the incident.

Catalan police told everyone in the vicinity of Placa de Catalunya to remain inside.

Reuters reported that local emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident. Police told people to avoid the area.

CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports that the driver of the van fled the scene. Reuters reports two armed men entered a nearby restaurant.

A witness told local media the situation was “very tense” and all surrounding shops are being evacuated. The witness said at least eight ambulances at the scene.

Emergency services say the area has been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped.

Developing story – more to come

