The Dom Giordano Show: Liz Spikol & John McNesby | August 16

Dom talks about President Trump’s remarks yesterday at Trump Tower about the violence in Charlottesville, VA the previous weekend, Michael Moore on CNN stating those who voted for President Trump are culpable for the current political atmosphere, and the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death and who are the most culturally important performers. Liz Spikol joins the show to talk about her op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer titled, “Tear down the Frank Rizzo statue now”. President of Fraternal Order Police Lodge 5, John McNesby joins the show to talk about the violence in Charlottesville, VA the past weekend and the call to remove Frank Rizzo’s statue.

9:00 CNN’s Don Lemon talks about the differences between the protesters in this past weekends violence in Charlottesville, VA.

9:05 President Donald Trump comments on the removal of statues in the South and asks if President George Washington and President Jefferson’s statues are next to be taken down?

9:10 Michael Moore tells CNN that those who voted for President Trump are culpable in the recent violence in the United States.

9:20 The debate for the removal of the Frank Rizzo statue intensified when Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney thinks we should have that discussion.

9:50 The number of babies born with Down syndrome has significantly decreased in Iceland.

10:00 Liz Spikol joins the show to talk about her op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer titled, “Tear down the Frank Rizzo statue now”

10:20 University of Pennsylvania Law Professor Amy Wax is receiving push-back on campus after her op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer titled, “Paying the price for breakdown of the country’s bourgeois culture”.

10:25 Mitt Romney sends out a tweet yesterday which appeared to be a response to President Trump’s remarks on the Charlottesville violence over the weekend.

10:35 President of Fraternal Order Police Lodge 5, John McNesby joins the show to talk about the violence in Charlottesville, VA the past weekend and the call to remove Frank Rizzo’s statue.

10:45 An op-ed in Harper’s Bazaar states that, “If You Are Married To a Trump Supporter, Divorce Them.”

11:00 Chester County Sheriff Bunny Welsh joins the show to talk about the push-back from the main stream media from reading Conservative minded books.

11:10 New York schools to use vaping and bullying detectors for the upcoming school year.

11:13 Fox News contributor, Charles Krauthammer calls President Trump’s reaction to Charlottesville a “moral disgrace”.

11:25 Today marks the 40th Anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. The Washington Post published a piece talking about the media not understanding the significance of Elvis’s death.

11:45 Hope Hicks has been named the Interim White House Communications Director.

11:50 Jimmy Fallon has an emotional reponse to the violence in Charlottesville, VA and is critical of President Trump in the process.