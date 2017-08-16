Girl Scouts Encouraging STEM Careers During Summer Camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Girl Scouts from throughout the region are taking part in a summer camp at Jefferson University aimed at getting more women into science, technology, engineering and math careers.
Women account for less than 30 percent of STEM jobs. Camps like this one are working to boost exposure.
“We built a crane and we built a controller to control the crane,” said student Makeda McFarlane.
Makeda is entering 9th grade and she’s already looking to take classes needed to get into her dream school MIT.
“I want to become a software engineer, and this program has helped me learn a lot about computer coding,” she said.
Camp director Dr. Fernando Tobia teaches engineering at Jefferson.
“It’s a great feeling when you see these girls, and I say ‘if you change the mindset of one, you’re winning,'” said Tobia.
He says some of the girls will land internships with the Navy, which sponsors the camp, this school year.