Girl Scouts Encouraging STEM Careers During Summer Camp

August 16, 2017 2:03 PM By Mike Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Girl Scouts from throughout the region are taking part in a summer camp at Jefferson University aimed at getting more women into science, technology, engineering and math careers.

Women account for less than 30 percent of STEM jobs. Camps like this one are working to boost exposure.

“We built a crane and we built a controller to control the crane,” said student Makeda McFarlane.

Makeda is entering 9th grade and she’s already looking to take classes needed to get into her dream school MIT.

“I want to become a software engineer, and this program has helped me learn a lot about computer coding,” she said.

Camp director Dr. Fernando Tobia teaches engineering at Jefferson.

“It’s a great feeling when you see these girls, and I say ‘if you change the mindset of one, you’re winning,'” said Tobia.

He says some of the girls will land internships with the Navy, which sponsors the camp, this school year.

 

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch