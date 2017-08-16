Phillies Look To Avoid Sweep In San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will wrap up their series with the San Diego Padres this afternoon.

The Phillies will be looking to avoid a sweep today. They lost 7-4 in the series opener on Monday and then last night the Padres beat them 8-4. Mark Leiter Jr. allowed all eight runs (four earned) to take the loss.

There were some highlights in defeat as Rhys Hoskins hit his third home run in the series and Jorge Alfaro hit his first Major League home run.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta will start on the mound today for the Phils. He is 4-7 with a 6.29 ERA. He has made one start against the Padres this season. It came back in July at CBP and he got a no decision, going seven innings and allowing three runs. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter. He did allow three home runs in that game and the long ball has dogged the rookie all season long. Pivetta has allowed 19 home runs in just 88 2/3 innings here in 2017.

The Padres counter with veteran left-hander Clayton Richard. He is 5-12 and has a 5.14 ERA.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Kevin Cooney about the several topics involving the Phillies including Pivetta and Hoskins.