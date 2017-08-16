Mayor Kenney Says Trump’s Speech Seemed ‘Unhinged’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney weighed in on the President Donald Trump’s off-the-cuff Tuesday press conference in which some feel he defended and justified the actions of white supremacists and neo-Nazis, calling the speech a disgrace.

Speaking at a Center City engagement on Wednesday, Kenney opened up saying the speech given by the president seemed “unhinged.”

Trump: ‘Are We Gonna Take Down Statues To George Washington?’

“If you look back at Republican presidents and Republican presidential candidates who have talked about neo-Nazis and white supremacists from Ronald Reagan to Bob Dole to George Bush, W. Bush and his father, they were all very, very unequivocally clear that these people are evil and have no place in our society,” he said.

Kenney also called Trump’s election one of the two most disappointing days of his life.

Wolf Posts Criticism Of Trump’s ‘Blame On Both Sides’ Remark

“I would have loved to have him step up to embrace the presidency in a mature and presidential fashion, and I don’t think he ever will, and I think that the Republican Party and the country needs to come to grips that the guy is out of control,” said Kenney.

Kenney says it’s sad when you can’t look to the highest office in the nation for moral guidance.