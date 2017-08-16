Game Of Thrones Fans Being Urged To Stop Buying Huskies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Game of Thrones fans are adopting Siberian huskies that look like the dire wolves in the series.

But now animal shelters are seeing an increase in huskies being returned now that the thrill is wearing off.

GOT is a wildly popular fantasy series about warring families in a dark medieval world.

In the series, the main characters have husky-like dogs, leading to people adopting the breed. Many are unaware of the commitment it takes to own a huskie dog.

GOT star Peter Dinklage has teamed up with PETA to get the message out.

“Please, to all of Game of Thrones’ many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves’ huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies. Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs,” said Dinklage.

Animal experts say it’s a sad reminder that the pets will still need to be looked after once their owners move on to the next popular show.