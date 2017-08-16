Contact 94WIP

Welcome to SportsRadio 94WIP on CBSPhilly.com! SportsRadio 94WIP is joining forces with the most trusted local CBS RADIO stations in Philadelphia to give you the best Philly has to offer. Sportsradio 94WIP is part of CBS Radio, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Check below on how to contact the station.
One Comment
Micheal Barkann to replace Eskin?……REALLY! I know Eskin’s not popular but I like him and I make it a point to listen from 3 to 7. Micheal Barkann is the biggest dork this side of the Mississippi next to Chris Wheeler. I for one will NEVER listen to WIP during the hours of 3pm to 7pm Mon.-Fri. What’s up Mike Missanelli!!!!!! Dial gonna be tuned to you from now on!
I can't listen anymore! Rhea=Wheels. I used to like her but she has been unbearable for the last several months. She can't shut up. Please, Please, have her stop!
I wanna ask you guys a flyers question and I hope you can answer it. Why is Mike Richards wearing the flyers captain C? He hasn't done nothing to earn that C. I think it's time to say goodbye to a Pronger and Timonen. Also who do you think they can get in goal for next year? Thank you. I listen all the time. Love your show.
Wow, I guess I really am ,"SPOILED…" I've been watching the Phillies play these last 5 years, and I tried to watch some Oriole baseball, lol. I have NOT seen someone throw a ,"fastball, right down the pike," for a strikethree in all of that time for the 3,4,5 hitters of the Phillies… I watched The Oriole 3,4,5 hitters get a perfect fastball, 91-2 mph for strike 2, and 3. Not chase, it was a perfect hitable strike which they could NOT hit… I've seen Ryan strike out a million times, against, curves from lefties, offspeed, high and shoulder high, but I don't believe I've ever seen Ryan miss a perfect strike, wow!
just a few years ago, any team facing the Phils had to look forward to getting into a slugfest in order to beat them, as the Phills could score a dozen runs easily. Since mid-season 2010 they can barely manage 3 or 4 a game. Any manager with sense can say to his players, yes we are facing a great rotation, but we don't have to outslug them, all you have to do is eke out a run or two at a time and we can beat these guys if we just total 3 or 4. I think any team has a chance of beating them if they are just patient hitters and make the starters work. I hate to see what happens when they face the hot teams who can hit. Imagine what the Phils would be like if they had several starters on the team who could get big hits with runners on base. Right now the middle positions of SS and 2nd base are offensively very weak and left field is DOA.
Glenn are we doing WHOS THAT GUY Today?
So, in 1975, Jim Palmer who won 3 Cy Young awards in a 19 year career, started 38 games, with 25 complete games that year. He threw 10 shutouts that year. So what your saying, on WIP radio, is that Roy Halladay is NOT made of the same stuff Jim Palmer was made of? He needs his beauty rest?
You have ruined the radio shows with no cross overs. What jabronnie came up with this idea.
Evan Turner looks like he some ,"SALT," in him, and of course the ,"old man," E. Brand still has a little ,"SALT," in his blood… I thought Miami and the 3 headed monster had corner the MARKET on SALT and talent…
Please bring back the cross overs!!!!!
What happen to the cross over. It really is not as good without a cross over.
Please bring back the cross overs. I really miss the interactions between the morning and midday shows. It was an extremely enjoyable part of both shows. The talk show hosts also seemed to enjoy this part of the schedule. Please bring them back – at least for these 2 shows!
I'm turning off 610 now. Midday show on, 3 commercial breaks in the first 35 minutes. Which means when they come back from yet another break, sports talk is over and its on to movie and hot sandwich talk the rest of the afternoon.
Stop being babies,
It's easy to determine that with the absence of a crossover from the Midday show to Eskin's show, there is some sort of rift between the hosts of the 2 shows.
Stop acting like infants, all of you. This seems to have very often. They talk, they don't talk, they talk again.
Act like adults, will you Glen, Anthony, and Howard
My point is, with Roy Halladay, the minute you score 5 runs for him, absolute CONFIDENCE takes over… You know he is going to win the game… Score 5 runs for him, and he wins! I have NOT see a whole season of Cliff Lee and Roy Oswalt, but I'm sure with Cole Hamels… Score 5 runs or greater for Cole and he'll win 20 games…
You realize, of course, Roy Halladay only gave up more that 5 runs once all last year… Every game, in which the Phillies scored 5 or more runs, Halladay won… If the Phillies continue to average more than 5 runs a game, they could be 55-20 at the 75 game mark.
What's happened to Big Daddy. I heard nothing but a paid commercial when I tuned in this morning.
I wonder if anyone else cannot stand listening to Gargano and MacNow. MacNow is tolerable but I get so tired of hearing Gargano and his south Phila dialect. He talks as if he has been a professional in all sports. Gargano you are over 40 start talking like an adult not some street punk.
If you cannot "stand" to listen to the show, then DON'T,
I love listening to Gargano and Macnow, but then again, I've been listening to MacNow for over 20 years… I love them because before they were on air Sports talk personalities, they were Sports columnists for real papers for years and years… I love to read. By the way, the 76'ers are like a quart of oil that been in a car engine 100,000 miles too long… Andre Igadala vs. Bobby Jones, I just can't tell the difference on defense… lol!
Here! Here! Macnow is good with Didinger and Ellis. Gargano is too full of himself and over the top with the juvenile stuff.
When was the last year that Philadelphia had all four teams in the playoffs?
What other towns (beside Boston) have had all four sports teams in the playoffs, and Foxborough has to count as Boston.
On the heels of a recent incident in which two Dodgers fans beat a Giants fan so badly that doctors had to induce a coma, the staging of a contest this morning to list the "Top five reasons to hate the Mets" was insensitive and an example of extraordinarily poor judgment. Anything for ratings, eh?
Please tell Howard Eskin that Shane Victorino absolutely has been an all star. In 2009, he was named to the team and then was a starter when Carlos Beltran got injured.
http://sports.espn.go.com/mlb/allstar09/news/story?id=4307112
Personally, I feel that Brian Startori should replace Eskin. Eskin really is a poor sports reporter and extremly poor talk show host. With Brian you get a good perspective, unbiased view of all sports in Philadelphia not like Howards my way or no way attitude.
Listened to the interview with the 4, I mean 5 starting pitchers for the Phillies. I feel like I should remind you that not only did Blanton pitch on the World Series winning team, he hit a homerun to get us there in the playoffs! How many pitchers can say that? Maybe it should be the BIG FIVE!

Holly Jean in Conshohocken
Holly Jean in Conshohocken
Hi, sorry I missed the early part of the Eskin/Reese show today. I keep
waiting for Ike to pick up little Eskin and flip him against a wall. Don’t know
how Ike keeps his temper in check. Eskin is a disgrace.
does anyone know why Jaimie, aka "silent bro" was told to be silent? He used to talk all the time during the mid-day show…what's the deal?
After doing some research on-line, I was astounded by this fact: In 12 years of drafts since Andy Reid was hired in 1999, he has drafted exactly 3 defensive players who have made a Pro Bowl roster. They are Michael Lewis, Lito Sheppard, and Trent Cole. Lewis and Sheppard in 2002, Cole in 2005. Lewis and Sheppard ultimately turned in to only average players, the jury is still out on Cole.
Does it really matter who coaches this defense when you have no playmakers to coach? When are Lurie and Banner going to take Reid’s personnel power away from him? Because until they do, we will never have a green and silver parade in this town.
Andy is a winner, i don't care if it weak NFC, he always makes the right decision!!! When we needed a Wr we got thrash,when we needed LB Harrison,Woodley,and Mathews(all playing Sunday) we got Earnie Sims, Dt to stop the run we got bunkley,Babins sack total was not enough we got rid of the slacker(the jerk only got 12.5 sacks this yr)when we go to battle in war they send the airforce and the army,we just send airforce why risk the army,brilliant, this is the game of inches,when u need a great clock management,Andy is our MAN!! when it is 3rd and 2 or 4th and 1 u have complete faith in andy reid cause u know he will pass and we always get the first down cause our RB only ave 5.2 yds a carry,save the army,but at the end of the day i can go to sleep knowing andy reid is our coach
For Big Rube: I have alot of respect for what you have done, building a brand and being a great marketing expert. My only advise to you as a fellow businessman is to adjust your speaking style. You have a wall street mind, but some people will never take you serious beceause you have a "west Philly " delivery. It doesn't matter how intelligent you are, if you can't come across that way verbally. You're the only other African American voice on the station besides the athletes. Don't limit your potential. You never want to sound like you're from the "hood". Work on that and the sky is the limit for you my friend..
heys guys, what number do i call for wip if i am out of state(MT) or have at&t or verizon …WILL calling 2155920610 work?
i am conservative and can't stand beck, or fox news…..
gEEN BAY LOL Bears or Eagles win easy if they ran the ball…they only ran 12 times…total diff game if they run 30 times….i understand andy is idiot but Bears coach only way to win is keep ball out of Cutler hands and run Packers will know soon enough a team that runs and stops it and rodgers will have more than 2 int then bears game lol
People don't understand that Reid has a ton of wins cause of weak NFC.. HE had 1 tough game a yr……Eagle coaches between 1986-1996 and AFC teams now have 6-7 tough games a yr……think about it Eagles used to play SB Coboys,skins,giants,and 2 of the 3 49ers teams…..AFC LIKE fISHER Had to play Steelers,Ravens twice a yr and patriots and colts,chargers, now he played colts twice a yr and usually pats,ravens,steelers…..Reid had to do this his record would be diff….FIRE REID
Too bad your station is more about show biz and not sports. You should eliminate the morning show "cast" and retain Jones, Morganti, and Conklin. Gargano and Eskin are not "listenable"
Asante Samuel saying ANYTHING about another player's toughness is a joke! How did he do against Cutler? Oh, that's right. He didn't play with a minor tweak of his knee in the biggest game of the season! If the Eagles win that game they get a bye and maybe a home NFC championship! Samuel won't hit anyone unless they are defenseless! Otherwise he dives at the ground and hopes they trip over him!! My grandmother tackles better.

He also stunk against Larry Fitzgerald in the NFC Championship game a couple years ago.
He also stunk against Larry Fitzgerald in the NFC Championship game a couple years ago.
flyers top scoring line does not have a nickname. briere and hartnell are from canada and leino is from finland this line should be named " the can finish line"
what are the midday games talking about???!!!!
they don’t even play the game live on the big screen!!!!
hopefully they do so people in outfield can see a play in the outfield if their view is obstructed.
FIRE REID. Super Bowl winners run the BALL!!!! Last 25 years SB winners ave 29 times running the ball. Patriots Eagles SB Pats ran 28 times, Eagles 16. Sad thing is Westbrook was ave 5.2 yds that year. This year McCoy 5.1 and Harrison 6 Reid does not give his team a chance to win
he aint no jim johnson
Falcons’ revival is better than Vick’s
Michael Vick, Michael Vick, Michael Vick. Yes, we all know he made a miraculous turn-around. But there is another NFL party that might have performed an even more impressive 180:
Michael Vick’s old team.
The Atlanta Falcons were devastated by Vick’s actions. Owner Arthur Blank looked shattered. The franchise had invested so much in its star quarterback, and when his nefarious deeds became public, it looked as though the Falcons would be relegated to the NFL’s rubbish pile for many years.
Instead, here they are, at 13-3, the top seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time since 1980. To me, that’s more astounding than one individual having an MVP-like season.
The credit goes first and foremost to Blank himself for staying the course and infusing his club with fortitude in the face of trouble. Yes, he has an excellent quarterback in Matt Ryan, an outstanding head coach in Mike Smith, and superb leadership with team president Rich McKay and general manager Thomas
But Blank was the glue. He not only had to withstand the Vick fallout, but also the Bobby Petrino skedaddle.
Rarely will you see a team in any sport that transitioned so quickly from cursed to blessed as the Atlanta Falcons did. It’s Michael Vick-like, only better.
Its worth the Giants getting knocked out of the playoffs just to see the Eagles loose in the first round……..
GO GREEN BAY……………………………………
I cant wait for the sport shows to start crying about the Eagles loss to Green Bay……..
Lets see the Eagles beat the Packers.
NFW Go green Bay…………………
Thank god that Angelo is on vacation. I find him the most obnoxious person on the planet . I can never listen to him. The rest of the crew are great but he sucks.
What are you guys going to talk about when green bay or the giants come in and beat the Eagles in the first round??????
other than 8mins (and that was because the giants took foot off gas), vick has looked alot like the old ron mexico lately. the poor vick-tim has a bruised thigh lets have a pity party. favre and rothlisberger have played with broken ankles all year.
none of the sports talking heads in this town should have jobs. they are vick pr guys, not sports journalists. they are so afraid to critcize vick. big boy qbs like brees, brady, manning, etc take heat for a loss, it doesnt all fall on the coaches. but vick isnt an elite qb.
No one has mentioned this yet. Not saying the Eagles lost on purpose, but facing the probability of playing 3 games in 12 days, maybe Reid didn’t mind losing the Vikings game so he can rest certain starters in the Cowboys game?
looks like the old atlanta vick.
vick sucks
I have never heard such ignorance like this morning on WIP Castigating officials for canceling the Eagles game. This was on the heaviest travel day of the year; no one could accurately predict the intensity offtrack of the storm; and there were already problems on major highways mid day.
Excuse me -if you want to blame – blame NBC and the NFL – they could have safely moved the game back to its original 1pm time.
You are sports nuts and football fans and know nothing about emergency mgmt and the like. And if they did play the game and there was a colossal gridlock or God forbid, people injured, you would have been calling for heads to roll.
worry about football – maybe you profess to know a little something about that.
Sports: Do you know that on the Stubhub web site, the Philadelphia Eagles are not listed as a NFL team. All other teams are listed with the exception of Philadelphia. It is impossible to find tickets using this method. A buyer needs to use the search engine to find tickets. The philadelphia team was delisted over-night? Is there a philadelphia virus on Stubhub web site. It is an interesting story: Why Philadelpiha was delisted on a national web site.
After the first round of the playoffs no body will care anyways………………….