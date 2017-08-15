Guide To Viewing Sites For The Solar Eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In less than a week, the long anticipated phenomenon known as a total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States but only along a particular line, stretching coast-to-coast.

Here are some spots throughout the area to check out a partial solar eclipse on Aug. 21:

Bayshore Center At Bivalve

Want to be see the partial solar eclipse on a boat? Well, get on on board the 112-foot wooden historic sail boat known as the AJ Meerwald in Cape May, N.J. To purchase tickets and learn more, you can call Ali Place at 856- 785-2060 (ext. 107).

Brandywine Creek State Park

This Delaware site will provide visitors the opportunity to make their own viewing scopes and there will be local astronomy experts to detail the best way to view the celestial event 12:30-3 p.m. Call 302-655-5740 to register.

Bucks County Community College at Newtown

The public is invited to watch the historic event on the patio of the new Science Center on Aug. 21. Viewing glasses and snacks will be provided, with science professors on hand to answer questions.

The event is scheduled from 2-3 p.m.

Darby Free Library

The library is offering eclipse glasses for its viewing event at the Darby Rec Center. There will also be a live NASA feed, science-related exhibits and other fun activities.

This event will run from noon-4 p.m.

Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University

The southern part of New Jersey, we will see a 75 percent partial eclipse and the Edelman Planetarium is free and open to the public 1-4 p.m.

Visitors will be provided a limited number of free eclipse glasses. There will also be hands-on activities on the Science Hall grounds, as well as live streaming of the total solar eclipse from around the United States. For more information, contact 856-256-4389.

Folcroft Library

A member of the Delaware Valley Amateur Astronomers will be along to answer questions and you will be able to view the eclipse through special binoculars and telescopes.

This event that runs 1-5 p.m. is free but you must register beforehand.

The Franklin Institute

Notable astronomer Derrick Pitts will be in attendance as you can participate in the pinhole-camera workshops. There will also be a live-stream of the total eclipse from St. Joseph, Mo.

This event runs noon-4 p.m., with prices fr attendance ranging $16-20.

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Super Solar Saturday is happening at The Mann with various eclipse activities, live performances and Star Wars characters. Plus, there will be a 7 p.m. screening of Hidden Figures.

The event will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday but if it rains out, it will happen Sunday. (Only listed event not happening Monday.)

The Seaport Museum

The Seaport Museum will offer eclipse viewing glasses for purchase and it will also provide a craft table for kids to make pinhole viewers 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be available at the Deck bar. And this event is contingent on the weather.

Wadsworth Library

You can make “eclipse viewers” to safely check out the view of the eclipse outside of the library at 2 p.m.

Wagner Free Institute of Science

NASA’s broadcast of the total eclipse will be available at this free event, along with a special telescope for viewing or you can use a limited number of eclipse sunglasses provided by the institute.

The even runs 12:30-4:30 p.m., depending on the weather.

Wynnefield Library

The Free Library of Philadelphia locations that will be hosting a viewing party of the partial solar eclipse. You can make your own eclipse sunglasses for the solar event. The library will also live stream the total solar eclipse.

The event begins at 1 p.m.